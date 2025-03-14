Kochi, Mar 14 (PTI) A woman lost her life, while her husband sustained injuries after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a private bus at Menaka Junction on Friday evening, police said.

The accident reportedly occurred during a reckless race between two private buses, police added, quoting eyewitnesses.

The deceased, identified as Mary Sanitha, 36, a native of Mundamveli near Kochi, was riding a pillion with her husband, Lawrence, when a bus hit their motorcycle from behind.

Both were rushed to Ernakulam General Hospital, but Sanitha succumbed to her injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, as the couple navigated through traffic, one of the buses overtook them and stopped at a nearby bus stop.

When Lawrence attempted to move forward, another speeding private bus—out of control—collided with their bike, trapping them between the two vehicles, police said.

Due to the impact of the collision, both were thrown off the motorcycle, and Sanitha fell under the moving bus, sustaining fatal injuries.

Lawrence has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi for treatment, while Sanitha's body has been shifted to the Ernakulam General Hospital mortuary. It will be handed over to her family after the postmortem examination, police said.

