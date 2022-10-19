Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 19 (ANI): With Diwali and Kali Puja coinciding this year on October 24, Kolkata, the city of joy, has been immersed in festive fervour completely.

From idol makers working for hours to complete the Goddess Kali's idols to streets brimming with cultural events, preparations are going in full swing in Bengal, and undoubtedly, it's a delight to watch Kolkata celebrating the festival of lights in an unfettered manner after almost two years of Covid pause.

Even, demand for services like idol makers, mandap decorators and caterers saw a substantial rise for the forthcoming Kali Puja. Mintu Pal, a clay idol maker from Kumartuli, is extremely happy to receive a robust order flow.

Speaking to ANI, Mintu said, "Situation has improved a lot in comparison to the previous two years. We have received several orders for Kali Puja. We created the idols in April-May and now working on the final touches and will send the idols to pandals."

Mintu also said that he has received orders from foreign countries as well.

"We have already sent one idol to Manchester and one to Seattle. Thankfully, we experienced decent business during both Durga Puja and Kali Puja. Demand for huge idols has been increased," he added.

However, the idol maker said despite the market opening up, they are selling at cheaper rates than what they used to fetch before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It will take time for any business to flourish and bounce back to pre-COVID days. "We are now paying Rs 1800 to Rs 2000 per labour as compared to the previous labour charges of Rs 1100 to Rs1200 so ultimately the cost of the entire idol is more but we are forced to sell it at low prices as people are not willing to spend hefty amounts post-COVID. Our profits have been reduced but we are happy to return to business," Mintu said.

Kali Puja, which is also known as Shyam Puja, is celebrated on the new moon day (Dipannita Amavasya) of the Hindu month Kartik. Goddess Kali is represented in the scriptures as a black woman with four arms; in one hand she has a sword, in another the head of the giant she has slain. The other two hands are for Abhaya Mudra i.e. protection and Varada Mudra for granting boons. (ANI)

