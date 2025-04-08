I): Maddock Films celebrated its 20th anniversary with a star-studded party attended by several Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai on Monday.

The production house, which has produced some of the most popular films, including Stree, Bhediya, and Chhaava, hosted the event to mark two decades in the industry. Rajesh Khanna’s Granddaughter Naomika Saran Oozes Charm As She Makes Rare Appearance at Maddock Films’ 20th Anniversary Bash; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

The event was attended by several B-town celebs, including Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Rajkummar Rao, and Sidharth Malhotra, who showed up in their stylish best. Shraddha Kapoor kept it simple and chic in a white crew-neck T-shirt paired with navy blue wide-legged jeans. She completed the look with a colorful layered necklace, dainty earrings, and sneakers.

Vicky Kaushal

Ananya Panday

Shraddha Kapoor

On the other hand, Ananya Panday, who was also at the event, chose a relaxed yet stylish outfit. She wore a black sleeveless bodysuit with grey-washed cargo pants and black pumps. Her makeup was minimal, matching the overall easy vibe of her outfit. Rashmika Mandanna turned heads in a deep berry strapless gown. The gown featured a plunging neckline and a figure-hugging shape. She added statement earrings and strappy heels, keeping her look elegant and glamorous.

Rashmika Mandanna

Varun Dhawan

Kriti Sanon

Mrunal Thakur

One of the most adorable moments of the night was when siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan arrived together in matching black outfits.

Meanwhile, a recently produced film by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films was Chhaava, which starred Vicky Kaushal and was released on February 14 this year. ‘Aapke Fans Se Darr Lagta Hai’: ‘Stree 2′ Director Amar Kaushik Apologises to Shraddha Kapoor Amid Backlash Over His ’Chudail’ Remark at Maddock Films’ 20th Anniversary Bash (Watch Video).

Chhaava has become Kaushal's highest-earning film, surpassing his previous blockbusters: Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Sam Bahadur, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.