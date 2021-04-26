Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday informed that she has taken the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine. The actor also urged everyone to take the vaccine as soon as possible. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun star took to Instagram and posted a smiling picture as she took the shot on her arm by a medical professional. Madhuri Dixit: Heartbreaking to See Pandemic Taking Over Our Lives Yet Again.

In the photo, the Kalank star is seen wearing a black Kurti, cream dupatta and a face mask and as she receives the vaccine while glancing at the lens. Dixit wrote, "Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you (and added a vaccine emoji). She also urged people to stay at home amid the tough times, with the hashtag " #StayHomeStaySafe." Holi 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Mahesh Babu Wish Everyone On This Day With A Stay At Home Message (View Pics).

Celebrity followers including Dia Mirza and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform. The number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising in the second wave of pandemic. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled 'Finding Anamika'. The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress.

