Prayagraj, February 26: Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the last day of Maha Kumbh 2025, coinciding with Maha Shivratri. The world's largest religious gathering, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13), concludes today. So far, more than 65 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. To mark the final 'Shahi Snan' today, flower petals were showered on devotees as they performed the ritual bath.

Speaking on the large turnout, SSP Maha Kumbh Rajesh Dwivedi said, "Nobody wants to miss this opportunity. The people of Prayagraj are also attending the last Snaan in huge numbers. Since midnight, there has been a massive inflow of pilgrims. Due to our arrangements, the outflow has been smooth, and everyone is happy to be part of this grand occasion on Maha Shivratri. Many are also visiting the Shiv Mandirs in the Kumbh area. As of today, the 65 crore mark has been reached."

Expressing her emotions, a devotee at the Maha Kumbh said, "I cannot express my sentiments in words. We came here with a lot of excitement because it was the last day of Maha Kumbh 2025. We feel fortunate to receive the blessings of Maa Ganga." Mahashivaratri, known as the night of Lord Shiva, is observed with great fervour in India and other Hindu populous countries.

Devotees Throng at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Last Day of Maha Kumbh

The Mahashivaratri- night dedicated to Lord Shiva, the protector falls on Wednesday this year. Generally, the Mahashivaratri falls on every 13th night or 14th day of lunar-solar month according to the Lunar Calendar. Every temple of Lord Shiva is flocked by pilgrims on the day of Shivaratri. The Mahakumbh has concluded today, following the first Amrit Snan on Paush Purnima, which began on January 13. This was followed by snans on Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, and Maghi Purnima on February 12. The final snan took place on February 26, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri.

