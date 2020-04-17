Maharashtra COVID-19 Tally 3320 as 118 More Test Positive

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 3320 on Friday after 118 more people tested coronavirus positive, health officials said on Friday.

Seven deaths were reported on Friday, taking the death toll in the state to 201, the officials said.

So far 331 persons have been discharged after they recovered, the officials said. The number of people tested so far is 61740, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)