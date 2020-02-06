Maharashtra Police International Marathon to Be Held on Feb 9

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Around 50 of the top Indian male and female elite athletes will be vying for the top honours at the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Police International Marathon to be held here on Sunday.

The full marathon men's field in the Indian elite category will be headed by Rahul Pal, who has a personal best of 2:21:52 and is the winner of the Allahabad marathon.

He will be challenged by Prahlad Singh, Jitendra Singh and Santosh Patel, among others, while the female category will be led by Jyoti Gawate, who finished runner up at the Mumbai Marathon 2020, along with Ritu Pal and Shalmali Singh, among others, a media release issued here said.

The men's half marathon field will be led by Tirth Kumar Pun, who is the winner of the Pune Half Marathon and finished second in the Vasai-Virar Mayor's Marathon in a time of 1:04.42, along with Kalidas Hirave and Ranjit Kumar Patel.

The Women's Half Marathon field will be led by Kiran Sahdev, winner of the Vasai Virar Mayor's Marathon, followed by Monika Athare, Aarti Patil and Anjali Gupta, it said.

The organisers said that they would announce on Friday the list of elite international athletes participating in the marathon.

