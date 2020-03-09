Maid Booked for Stealing Rs 3000 at Maha Minister's House

Nagpur, Mar 9 (PTI) A domestic help working at the house of Maharashtra Cabinet minister Sunil Kedar in Nagpur has been booked for allegedly stealing Rs 3,000, police said on Monday.

The accused, a resident of Hingna near here, allegedly stole Rs 3000 from the purse of the minister's wife on Saturday.

She has been working as the domestic help with the Kedars since the last two years, a police official said. PTI

