McKenzie Backs Tamim Iqbal After Poor Show in 1st ODI

Sylhet [Bangladesh], Mar 2 (ANI): Bangladesh's batting coach Neil McKenzie has backed opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, saying the left-hander just needs a slight adjustment in his game."Tamim knows what he needs to do. It is boiled down to the specifics. We feel he needs two more boundaries in the Powerplay," ESPNcricinfo quoted McKenzie as saying."We know how important he is for the platform. He plays good shots to quality bowling. We probably just want an extra shot or two in the Powerplay," he added.In the first ODI against Zimbabwe on March 1, Tamim played 43 balls and scored just 24 runs.However, Liton Das' knock of 126 runs enabled Bangladesh to score 321/6 in the allotted fifty overs, which is also the highest score of the team against Zimbabwe in an ODI."Tamim puts a lot of pressure on himself. He values his wicket a lot. If he can get one or two more boundaries, all you guys will get off his back," said McKenzie.Bangladesh will lock horns with Zimbabwe in the second ODI on March 3.(ANI)

