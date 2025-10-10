Lucknow, October 10: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday remembered the Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on the latter's third death anniversary. "Humble tribute to former Defence Minister, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Padma Vibhushan' Mulayam Singh Yadav on his death anniversary!", CM Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

Mulayam Singh Yadav founded the Samajwadi Party. He died on October 10, 2022, at the age of 82. He was elected 10 times to the Uttar Pradesh assembly and seven times to the Lok Sabha and was popularly known as 'Netaji'. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously by President Droupadi Murmu. Earlier today, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav remembered the contributions of the party's founder, highlighting how he helped the poor people and founded the 'third largest party in the country'. ‘No Affidavits Received Alleging Wrongful Deletion in 2022 Assembly Elections’: UP CEO on Akhilesh Yadav’s 18,000 Affidavits Claim.

Ram Gopal Yadav said while addressing mediapersons, "Netaji had a wide range of supporters. He never said no to anyone from any party. He always helped the poor. He founded this party, which is now the third largest in the country...It is a day when his followers again pledge to follow in his footsteps." Earlier, SP also paid a tribute to its founder and wrote on X, "Respectful tribute to the founder of Samajwadi Party, former Defence Minister of India and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Dhartiputra' Mulayam Singh Yadav on his death anniversary." UP CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Citizens To Embrace Yoga for a Healthier Society on 11th International Yoga Day 2025 (See Pics).

On Thursday, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav recounted the work of veteran leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Kanshi Ram, stating that the SP and BSP had challenged communal politics in the State. Addressing a press conference on the occasion of Kanshi Ram's death anniversary, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Samajwadi Party and Neta ji have led the struggle to get dignity and raise the political status of the marginalised. Netaji and Samajwadi Party supported Kanshi Ram ji to become an MP from Etawah, and SP and BSP challenged the communal politics in those times."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)