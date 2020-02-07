Nepali Congress Obstructs Parliament Proceedings

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb 7 (ANI): Nepal's main opposition party Nepali Congress on Friday obstructed the House of Representatives proceedings for the second consecutive day as a mark of protest over the indictment of party's deputy leader Bijaya Kumar Gachhadar on corruption charges.Gachhadar is among 175 people who were indicted by the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in Lalita Niwas land scam.Nepali Congress has claimed that the government influenced the Commission to indict Gachhadar -- the Vice President of Nepali Congress -- to settle political scores.Meanwhile, members of the Nepal Student Union -- the student wing of the NC -- also staged a demonstration against the decision at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu.The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) on Wednesday filed a charge-sheet against 175 individuals at the Special Court for their alleged role of transferring government-owned land in Lalita Niwas, Baluwatar, in individuals' names.The CIAA has sought a court order to bring the Lalita Niwas land back under the name of the government and impose billions in fines on those found guilty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)