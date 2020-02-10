Neroca Look to Continue Winning Run Against Indian Arrows

Imphal, Feb 10 (PTI) Neroca FC will be playing host to All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows in the I-League here on Tuesday.

Buoyed by their emphatic 5-0 win in the Imphal Derby against TRAU FC, Neroca will be hopeful of capitalising on the momentum at the Khuman Lumpak Stadium.

The young visitors are currently placed 10th and a win against Indian Arrows could see them jump over three teams on the points table.

Neroca's winter acquisition Tetteh Narh Phillip Adjah shared his pre-match thoughts, having announced his arrival in style with a goal in the derby.

The forward said, "Every team wants to win, and our team isn't any different. We are tenth at the moment, which isn't great. The derby result was outstanding, but we have to keep working hard.

"Our focus is now on the next game against Indian Arrows. My duty is to score and help my team to the best of my abilities."

Pritam Singh's hat-trick inspired the landslide victory on Saturday, but Neroca will be happy to only get the job done against Arrows.

Indian Arrows head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh reflected on his side's next challenge.

"Neroca are a very good team and will have a lot of confidence after their big win against TRAU. We will give our best to pick up the win against them and hope for all three points," he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)