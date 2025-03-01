Washington, DC, March 1: After what turned out to be a spectacular debacle in the Ukraine-US talks here on Friday afternoon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to apologise for what unfolded between him and his American counterpart in an exclusive interview to Fox News. Although Zelenskyy stood firm and did not apologise for the altercation, he deemed the episode "not good for both sides."

However, Zelenskyy expressed that it would be "difficult for us" to defend Ukraine from Russia if the US withdrew its support. He regretted that the clash with the US premiere was televised, but asserted: "Please be correct. I want to be polite." Asked whether he owed President Trump an apology, Zelenskyy said, "No. I respect the President. And I respect American people. I'm not sure we did something bad." ‘Make a Deal or We Are Out’: US President Donald Trump Warns Volodymyr Zelensky During Meeting in White House (Watch Video).

Sharing his comments on whether the confrontation at the Oval Office was pre-planned, he said "It's a really tough situation," before mentioning some strong comments made with regard to his country during the contentious dialogue. He said referring to the US, "Where is our friendship?" Adamant on his cause for "justice and lasting peace" in Ukraine, Zelenskyy insisted that the "mineral deal is part of the structure of the security guarantee." Contrarily, given the developments in the relations between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin--Trump even being called Putin's "lap dog"--Baeir asked if Trump is too close to Putin. "I want him to be in the middle," said Zelenskyy, adding "I want him to be on our side." Asked whether his relationship with Trump could be salvaged after Friday's spat, he affirmed, "Yes, of course." Shouting Match Between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky: ‘He Disrespected US, Can Come Back When He Is Ready for Peace,’ Says Trump (Watch Video).

Zelenskyy Refuses to Apologise for His Behaviour with Trump in Fox News Interview

President Zelenskyy addresses whether he owes President Trump an apology during an exclusive interview with @BretBaier on "Special Report." pic.twitter.com/D2mqSbWSg9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 28, 2025

The Ukrainian President concluded the conversation with Baier by apologising for the heated episode before the world but not to Trump. "We are thankful and sorry for this. I mean this, we wanted very much to have strong relations," he said.

