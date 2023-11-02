Novelist Lutz Seiler to Receive the Georg Büchner Prize

Bestselling German author Lutz Seiler has already won a number of major awards. Now, he's being honored with the Georg Büchner Prize — one of the most important awards of German-language literature."Melancholy, urgent, sincere" — that's how the jury of the German Academy for Language and Literature described Lutz Seiler's writing style. The author has found his own unmistakable voice, they added. With Lutz Seiler, the Georg Büchner Prize honors an author "who began with illustrious volumes of poetry, from there found his way to narrative storytelling, but who always remains a poet as clear as he is enigmatic and darkly luminous."
Seiler's success is closely linked to his background, which plays a major role in his work.
He was born in 1963 in the former East Germany, in the Thuringian city of Gera. The village where he grew up was demolished, and its inhabitants forcibly relocated. Seiler's home was humble, and, as he later put it, "utterly unartistic." He has described his childhood as being permeated by a sense of heaviness, exhaustion and absence.
A love of literature
Seiler trained as a construction worker at that same time, and earned a living as a carpenter. During his mandatory military service, he discovered literature, a welcome distraction from a reality that was more gray than colorful.
He began writing at around the same, primarily poems. After the military, he attended university in Halle, studying history and German. He continued with his own writing and published his first essays and books of poetry, later short stories and novels. Seiler received his first literary award in 1999. In 2007, he won the Ingeborg Bachmann Prize for the short story collection "Turksib."
Breakthrough with Kruso
Yet Seiler remained a bit of an insider's tip until completing his first novel, Kruso, in 2014. Inspired by his own experiences, it traces the last months of East Germany, from a completely new perspective.
Until the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989, the Baltic island of Hiddensee was a kind of refuge for East Germans who were at odds with the system — artists, intellectuals, freethinkers — but also for dropouts who found a small piece of freedom on the island, which is located to the west of the island of Rügen and was part of East Germany's national territory. Many also tried to flee across the Baltic Sea to the west, to Denmark. A few were successful, but many more drowned, died of hypothermia or were shot by East German border guards.
Island adventure and a coming-of-age story
In the summer of 1989, Lutz Seiler was in his mid-twenties and working as a dishwasher at a restaurant on Hiddensee. In Kruso, that dishwasher is the dropout Edgar Bendler, who has wound up on Hiddensee after a personal tragedy. There he meets Alexander Krusowitsch, nicknamed "Kruso," who serves as a kind of spiritual guide to those who flee to the island. The two quickly form an close friendship. But autumn 1989 brings the end of East Germany, sending shockwaves through the island's population. In the end, there's a life-or-death struggle.
