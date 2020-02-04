OIC Rejects Trump's Middle East Plan

World. (File Image)

Mecca [Saudi Arabia], Feb 04 (ANI): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has rejected US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.The 57-member body held a meeting on Monday on the request by the Palestinian leadership to discuss the recently unveiled plan.The meeting comes days after the Arab League rejected Trump's "deal of the century", saying, "It does not meet the minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian people."The Middle East plan, which was three years in making, establishes Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided" capital and offers a path towards a two-state solution to one of the longest conflicts in history.The OIC said in a statement on Twitter on Sunday that its "open-ended executive committee meeting" at the level of foreign ministers would "discuss the organisation's position after the US administration announced its peace plan".Iran was barred from attending the meeting by denying visas to the Iranian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Jaberi. (ANI)

