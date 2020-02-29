Pat Cummins Completes 100 ODI Wickets

Paarl [South Africa], Feb 29 (ANI): Australia pacer Pat Cummins on Saturday completed his 100 ODI wickets against South Africa at Boland Park here.Cummins achieved the feat during the first ODI against Proteas while playing in his 62nd game.Before the match, the pacer was two scalps away from the 100 wickets milestone. In the ongoing match, he bagged Temba Bavuma (26) and debutant Kyle Verreynne (48) to complete his 100 ODI scalps.Interestingly, Cummins made his ODI debut against Proteas in Centurion in 2011. The number-five ranked ODI bowler had clinched four wickets against South Africa in the recently concluded T20I series. The series was won by Australia 2-1.The 26-year-old has played 30 Tests and picked 143 wickets with an average of 21.82. He is also the number one Test bowler. The right-arm pacer has featured in 28 shortest format games and scalped 36 wickets so far.The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first in the first ODI of the three-match series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)