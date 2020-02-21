Pune: 3 Held for Murdering Teen Boy, Disposing of Body in Well

Pune, Feb 21 (PTI) A teenage boy missing for the last three months was found dead inside a well in Maharashtra's Satara district, police said on Friday.

Vijay Jadhav (17) was kidnapped by Ashish Salunkhe, Sahil Shikalgar and Shubham Jadhav on December 12, said a Borgaon police official.

"After a missing complaint was registered, we began probe and zeroed in on Salunkhe, Shikalgar and Shubham. They told us the body had been disposed of near Nagthane area. They had kidnapped him to get Rs 25 lakh ransom from his father," he said.

"After the three realised that police were on their trail, they killed Vijay and tied his body to a pillar in a well. They have been charged with murder," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)