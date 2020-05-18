Pune Reports 9 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hrs

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): Nine deaths have been reported in the Pune district in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19. "Nine deaths and 223 COVID-19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district, taking the death toll to 206 and total positive cases to 4018," read a summary report on coronavirus outbreak from Health Department, Zila Parishad, Pune."62 patients have been cured, discharged on Sunday, and the total patients cured and discharged till date are 2014," it read.On Sunday, two coronavirus patients -- 1.5 years old child and his 4-year-old brother -- were discharged from the YCM Hospital in Pune after they recovered from the infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)