New York, May 6: "Punjabi aa gaye oye," exclaimed excited fans after Diljit Dosanjh treated them to his Met Gala look. On Monday, Diljit walked the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, blending Punjabi royalty with a modern vision. Dressed like a Maharaja, Diljit made heads turn in a custom Prabal Gurung outfit. He wore traditional attire -- a turban (a symbol of Sikh identity) and a kurta and tehmat (a long tunic and draped bottoms).

Proudly flaunting his Punjabi culture on a global platform, the 'Naina' hitmaker elevated his outfit with accessories and a sword. His outfit also featured a long cape, which was inscribed with the Punjabi alphabets. If reports are to be believed, Diljit wore exquisite jewellery sourced from Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala's legendary Cartier collection. Met Gala 2025 marked Diljit's debut at Hollywood's biggest fashion night. Interestingly, he became the first turbaned actor-singer to debut at the Met Gala. Shah Rukh Khan Makes Iconic Met Gala 2025 Debut in All-Black Sabyasachi Suit, Wears ‘King’ Necklace (Watch Video).

Diljit's Met Gala look touched the hearts of his fans, as many hailed him and appreciated his thought behind his outfit. "So proud," a social media user commented. "Goosebumps," another one wrote. A day before making his debut at Met Gala, in a fun post, Diljit shared pictures of the goodies he received from the Met Gala organisers. He also posted a video to share his excitement about attending the grand event. Met Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra Brings Old Hollywood Glamour in Polka Dot Balmain Suit (See Pics).

Along with the fun video, the actor added a caption that read, "MET GALA Tomorrow Daso Fer Ki Paiye Kal Nu Halaa Laa Laa Karauni An #metgala." (MET Gala tomorrow, tell me what to wear for tomorrow. I'll make a lot of noise and create a scene.) Apart from Diljit, the Indian stars who were present at the Met Gala this year were Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani and Manish Malhotra.

