Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The decision of deleting the social media applications comes days after he was granted bail in an adult films case. Raj Kundra Porn Case: Businessman’s Bail Plea Rejected by Bombay High Court, Sent to 14 Days of Judicial Custody.

Raj's profiles don't show up after clicking his old Instagram and Twitter accounts. 'Sorry, this page isn't available,' the message pops up the second you click on the old links of his social media accounts. Pornography Case: Bombay High Court to Hear Raj Kundra's Bail Plea Today.

Check It Out Below:

Raj Kundra Instagram (Photo Credit: Instagram Screengrab)

Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. In September, he was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

