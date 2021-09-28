Be it fans or members of the Indian film industry, many flooded social media platforms with heartfelt wishes for actor Ranbir Kapoor, who turned a year older on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Ranbir's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor shared a family picture and sent her birthday wish to her son. In the image, Ranbir can be seen sharing smiles with Neetu, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, brother-in-law Bharat Sahni, and girlfriend Alia Bhatt. On Ranbir Kapoor’s 39th Birthday, Mother Neetu Kapoor Wishes Her ‘Heartbeat’ With a Cute Family Picture!

"Happy birthday my Heartbeat. Love n blessings in abundance," she captioned the post. Ranbir has also received special wishes from his cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Kareena posted an adorable picture of Ranbir holding her son Taimur in his hands on her Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday legend," she wrote alongside the image. Karisma, too, took to Instagram Story and shared a picture of Ranbir giving her a tight hug. "Happy birthday Ranbir! Tightest hug back," she captioned the click. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt gave fans a glimpse of Ranbir chilling with Alia's black-coloured cat called Juniper. On the 39th birthday of Ranbir, actor Sanjana Sanghi took a stroll down memory lane and shared her experience working with her first co-star in 'Rockstar'.

"Circa 2010, a magical morning on our Rockstar sets in Dharamshala. Happiest Day of Birth to my first ever & finest co-star. Eternal KUDOS to you for tolerating & guiding a tiny little 13-year-old me who had never stepped foot on a film set before & for showing me the endless possibilities of what true love for our craft can be. Between the 2 of us, at the time, only you had the conviction that this is what I should be doing for the rest of my life when I'd be thinking about when & how I'd be able finish my homework amidst shoot," she wrote.

Actor Arjun Kapoor dug out a throwback picture from his gallery. The image features Ranbir sharing smiles with the boy gang. "This picture only reminds me that I need better pictures with the birthday boy... @aliaabhatt I think you must do the needful ma'am...PS - Also just realised my confidence at 21 knew no bounds just see my chest flaunting abilities," Arjun quipped. Other celebrities such as Bipasa Basu and Ayushmann Khurrana have also extended their heartfelt greetings to Ranbir on his special day.

