New Delhi, February 14: YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking to club multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on a show 'India's Got Latent'. Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for Allahbadia, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna requesting an urgent hearing in the case. India’s Got Latent Controversy: Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia Moves Supreme Court Against FIRs Lodged Over His Remarks in YouTube Show.

Advocate Chandrachud told the bench that mutiple FIRs were registered against him and Assam Police has summoned him today. CJI Khanna said he does not allow oral mentionings and clarified that listing of the case date has been assigned. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: YouTuber-Podcaster Moves Supreme Court Challenging Multiple FIRs Against Him Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Remarks.

On February 11, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Guwahati Police have registered an FIR against YouTubers and social influencers Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions on India's Got Latent. FIRs have been registered against them in Maharashtra and Assam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)