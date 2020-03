Returning Proteas Check in for Kolkata Stopover

Kolkata, Mar 16 (PTI) The Quinton de Kock-led South African side checked into a city hotel near the airport as the Cricket Association of Bengal took all the necessary precautions for their safe return home amid the the novel coronavirus outbreak.

After their three-match ODI series was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the players and the support staff stayed put in Lucknow where the second match was slated.

They had the option to fly out from Delhi but they preferred the "safest city" Kolkata as the Eastern metropolis was yet to record a single positive case for COVID-19.

"We have made full arrangements so that the South African players return home safe. We have a three-member medical team looking into their arrangements. We are taking adequate precautions," CAB medical committee chairman Pradip Dey told reporters at the city hotel on Rajarhat.

The team was received at the airport by CAB president Avishek Dalmiya, secretary Snehasish Ganguly and joint-secretary Debabrata Das.

"Everything is fine. Their rooms are all sanitised. Our liaison manager, medical team are also there in two rooms. They are all equipped with special masks, sanitiser. We have spoken to the players they are fine." Avishek said.

The visiting team is flying out to their respective destinations in South Africa on Tuesday morning via Dubai.

The first ODI in Dharamsala on Thursday was washed out without a ball being bowled. Later the BCCI called off the remainder of the series saying they would work out with Cricket South Africa to reschedule the ODI rubber.

