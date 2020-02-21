Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates India on Securing Win over Australia in Women's T20 WC Opener

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Indian team after it secured a victory over Australia in the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup, on Friday. The Indian side defended a modest total of 132 runs.Poonam Yadav took four wickets as Team India defeated Kangaroos by 17 runs at Sydney Showground Stadium.Alyssa Healy top-scored for Australia as she played a knock of 51 runs, but with her dismissal, India clawed their way in the match and did not allow Australia to run away with the game.Earlier, Deepti Sharma's unbeaten knock of 49 runs enabled India to post 132/4 in the allotted twenty overs. In its next World Cup fixture, India will face Bangladesh on Monday, February 24. (ANI)

