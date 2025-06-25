Musician Mika Singh called Diljit Dosanjh a "fake singer" and "irresponsible" after the musician collaborated with the Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. Taking to his Instagram handle, Mika Singh shared a long note, slamming Diljit for acting "irresponsibly" by releasing content featuring an artist "from across the border." ‘Zameer He Bech Chuke Ne’: Did B Praak Take a Dig at Diljit Dosanjh for Promoting His Upcoming Film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Co-Starring Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir?.

Titled 'Desh Pehle (Nation First)', the note read, "Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn't going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly. Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice - especially when our nation's dignity is involved."

Mika Singh Re-Shares Post Criticising Diljit Dosanjh for Hania Aamir’s Casting in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The "Mauja Hi Mauja" singer recalled the Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor's movie Abir Gulaal, which was banned in India following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year. Mika Singh said it's "shocking" that despite such examples, some artists fail to understand the gravity of the ongoing tensions between the two neighbouring nations. He also slammed Diljit for his silence amid the ongoing controversy, saying he left his fans "betrayed" and "helpless".

"There was a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor that many of us opposed, and yet, some still don't seem to get the message. What's more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, has now disappeared - leaving fans betrayed and helpless," wrote Mika Singh.

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film, Sardaar Ji 3, has been receiving a backlash from social media, the music fraternity, and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) after its trailer release. FWICE has condemned Diljit Dosanjh and his team for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in 'Sardaar Ji 3' and demanded action from the Indian government.

Citing Aamir's controversial stance against India and her role in spreading anti-India narratives, FWICE has called for the revocation of the filmmaker's passports and a nationwide ban on the film's release in India. The film body also wrote a letter to Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series, J.P. Dutta, Nidhi Dutta Producers, JP Films, and director Anurag Singh on Tuesday, expressing their disappointment with them for casting Diljit Dosanjh in their upcoming film, Border 2.

Amid a storm surrounding his collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh also took to social media with a cryptic message on Tuesday. Diljit shared a cryptic post on Instagram that read, "Censored before release?" The post was about the long-awaited film Punjab 95, which was delayed due to censorship issues. The film, directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, tells the story of Khalra, known for uncovering human rights violations during Punjab's militancy era. ‘We Stand United With Our Country’: Was Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Shot Before India-Pakistan Border Tensions? Makers Issue Statement Amid Backlash (View Post).

Meanwhile, on Monday, Diljit shared the trailer of the horror-comedy franchise on his Instagram and announced that the film will be released exclusively overseas on June 27. Diljit captioned the trailer post: "Sardaar Ji 3 releasing 27th June OVERSEAS only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN." The trailer of Sardaar Ji 3 is currently not on YouTube India but has been shared by Diljit on his Instagram page.