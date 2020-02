Pune, Feb 15 (PTI) Senior journalist Abhinandan Thorat died here in Maharashtra on Saturday following a brief illness. He was 65.

Thorat was also active as a political analyst and a social activist.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has expressed his condolences over the death of Thorat.

Thorat's last rights will be performed on Sunday. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)