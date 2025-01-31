Haldwani, Jan 31 (PTI) Fourteen-year-old swimming prodigy Dhinidhi Desinghu continued her dominant performance at the National Games, securing a fourth gold medal with a win in the women's 50m freestyle event here on Friday.

Representing Karnataka, Dhinidhi finished first with a time of 26.96 seconds, while her teammate Nina Venkatesh took the bronze (27.34s), and Maharashtra's Avantika Chawan claimed the silver (27.28s).

Earlier this week, Dhinidhi had triumphed in the women's 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and the 4x100m freestyle relay, further solidifying her exceptional performance.

In the men's 400m medley, Karnataka's Shoan Ganguly claimed the gold with a timing of 4:29.10, with Gujarat's Aryan Nehra (4:31.81) and Madhya Pradesh's Advait Page (4:35.83) securing the silver and bronze respectively.

Maharashtra also had a successful day, with Mihir Ambre winning the gold in the men's 50m freestyle (23.29s), while Karnataka's two-time Olympian Srihari Nataraj (23.37s) came in second and Tamil Nadu's Joshua Thomas (23.40s) finished third.

Rishabh Das added to Maharashtra's gold count in the men's 200m backstroke, clocking 2:03.34, while Tamil Nadu's Nithik Nathella (2:04.75) and Gujarat's Devansh Parmar (2:06.56) claimed the silver and bronze.

