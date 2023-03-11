Ahmedabad, Mar 11 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia 1st Innings: 480 in 167.2 overs.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 36 for no loss in 10 overs)

Rohit Sharma c Labuschagne b Kuhnemann 35

Shubman Gill batting 65

Cheteshwar Pujara batting 22

Extras: (B-4, LB-2, NB-1) 7

Total: (For one wicket in 37 overs) 129

Fall of Wickets: 1-74.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9-1-49-0, Cameron Green 4-0-16-0, Nathan Lyon 13-1-30-0, Matthew Kuhnemann 8-0-20-1, Todd Murphy 3

-0-8-0.

