Aditya Ruhela in action at the 4th IPA Pickleball Nationals at Bennett University (Photo: IPA)

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Top seed Aditya Ruhela delivered a dominant performance to defeat ninth seed Harsh Mehta 11-2, 11-2 and clinch the PRO Open men's singles title at the 4th IPA Pickleball Nationals held at Bennett University, Greater Noida, according to a release by the IPA.

The much-anticipated clash between Ruhela and Mehta ended in a one-sided affair, with Ruhela displaying impeccable shot placements throughout the match, the statement added.

Ruhela, with a DUPR rating of 5.867, entered the finals following a commanding 15-0 win over fourth-seeded Ritesh Jaiswal. Mehta, who holds a DUPR rating of 4.547, reached the final after defeating 18th seed Nishaan Singh 15-2 in the semifinals.

While Mehta started the match with an early point, Ruhela quickly gained control, dominating the game and denying Mehta any opportunity to build momentum.

In the PRO Open Women's Singles category, West Bengal's Amrita Mukherjee (DUPR Rating 3.801) overcame her earlier group-stage loss to Rakshikha Ravi (DUPR Rating 4.113) to claim the title. Mukherjee defeated Ravi from Gujarat in a decisive 11-9, 11-3 victory in the final.

Mukherjee advanced to the final by defeating sixth-seeded Punji Rawal 15-6, while third-seeded Ravi beat fourth-seeded Himaanshika Singh 15-6. Although Ravi started the final as the favorite and put up a strong fight in the first game, Mukherjee's resilience in the second game secured her the championship.

In the mixed doubles category, Armaan Bhatia, the face of Indian pickleball, continued his impressive form by partnering with Sindoor Mittal to win the title. They defeated second seeds Shail Shah and Rakshikha Ravi 11-8, 11-6. Bhatia and Mittal had earlier secured a convincing 15-2 semifinal victory against Utkarsh Dubey and Divya Panwar, while Shah and Ravi edged out Divyanshu Kataria and Asmi Sapra in a close 15-13 match.

In the 50 plus men's singles final, second seed Akhil Mathur (DUPR Rating 4.671) defeated Sanjay 11-1, 11-0 to win the national title. Meanwhile, in the women's 50 plus category, third seed Kavita Khanna (DUPR Rating 3.287) stunned top seed Babita Langthansa 11-3, 11-9 to claim victory.

In the 35 plus men's singles category, top seed Rahul Belwal (DUPR Rating 4.924) clinched the title with a thrilling 11-4, 10-11, 12-10 win over fellow Delhi player Santosh Bhagat.

Top seed Priyanka Mehta (DUPR Rating 4.463) lived up to her reputation in the 35 plus women's singles final, edging out second seed Monica Menon (DUPR Rating 4.314) in a gripping three-game contest 11-2, 5-11, 11-9 to secure the championship. (ANI)

