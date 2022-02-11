Nairobi (Kenya), Feb 11 (PTI) Indian golfers Amandeep Drall and Diksha Dagar navigated through extremely tough conditions on the second day to make the cut at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open here on Friday.

Amandeep, who was T-10 after the carding 73 on the first day, dropped to 5-over 77 and slipped to T-27th at the halfway stage, while Olympian Diksha, who shot an opening round 75, scored 76 on day two to get to 7-over 151 and was T-29th.

The cut fell at 11-over.

Leader Linnea Strom of Sweden (68-73) was left as the only player under par for 36 holes. The next best was Nuria Iturrioz of Spain, whose 2-under 70 was one of the rare under rounds and was par for two rounds.

Seven players including Becky Morgan, the former winner of Hero Indian Open, were T-3rd at 1-over.

Amandeep, who spent a considerable part of 2021 on the LET Access Series, started from the 10th, and suffered a massive drop on her first nine itself as she bogeyed 14th, 15th, 17th and double bogeyed the 18th. She turned in 5-over for the day.

On the second nine, she birdied third and sixth, but again dropped shots on seventh and ninth.

Diksha, one of the only two Indians to have won on the Ladies European Tour, also started on 10th and she opened with a birdie.

However, that was her only birdie of the day and she dropped five bogeys on 12th, 14th, fourth, fifth and ninth.

The conditions have been difficult for scoring and only four players had under par rounds and only one player is still in red numbers after 36 holes in the first event of the Ladies European Tour for 2022.

