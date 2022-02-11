The most successful club in Indian Premier League history, Mumbai Indians, will begin their quest for a sixth IPL trophy when the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. MI had to let go of a number of regular starters ahead of the new season due to the new rules and will be looking to build a strong squad during the IPL 2022 auction. So in this article, we take a look at five players Mumbai Indians can target at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. From Eoin Morgan to Trent Boult, 5 Players Kolkata Knight Riders Can Target in the Auctions.

Mumbai Indians have retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav ahead of IPL 2022. The record champions have had a settled squad in recent seasons which has been the key to their success. However, as MI have parted ways with a number of their star players, and will enter the mega auction with hopes of forming a title-challenging team.

Shreyas Iyer: The Mumbai cricketer captained Delhi Capitals last season but was replaced by Rishabh Pant due to a severe injury and has not been retained by the franchise. MI’s batting struggled in IPL 2021 as they had an underwhelming season and the addition of Shreyas Iyer will provide them with a great option in the middle order. Iyer can bat at numbers four and five and can play multiple roles for the team when needed.

Trent Boult: The New Zealand pacer was part of Mumbai Indians’ camp for the past two seasons, winning the title in 2020. But the Kiwi international was not retained by the franchise due to the new rules. However, MI will once again look to target the speedster at the IPL 2022 auction given his record in the competition and his lethal partnership with Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Ishan Kishan: The Indian international was part of the Mumbai Indians’ squad since 2018 and has been a part of two title-winning campaigns. He was also the leading run-scorer for the franchise in the 2020 season and MI will look to buy the batter back during the auctions. Kishan has played at multiple positions for Mumbai in recent seasons and has flourished and his versatility will come in handy as Rohit Sharma’s men look to make another title charge.

Mitchell Marsh: The Australian all-rounder has been in sensational form in recent times. He played a crucial role in Australia’s T20 World Cup and Perth Scorchers’ BBL winning campaign. MI have lost star player Hardik Pandya to Gujarat Titans and Marsh can come in as more than able replacement for the Indian international.

Raj Bawa: Mumbai Indians have a history of developing young talent and the acquisition of Raj Bawa will be beneficial for the franchise in the long run. The all-rounder played a crucial role in India’s U19 world cup triumph and will be a sort after prospect at the IPL 2022 auctions. MI can bring in Bawa as a replacement for Hardik Pandya and given him being an uncapped and domestic player, it opens a door for them to play an extra overseas star.

