New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): New Zealand cricketers Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine will not take part in the Kiwis' first T20I match against England, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Recently, Amelia took part in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 eliminator match for the Mumbai Indians (MI) who lost against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five runs. Meanwhile, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) stated that "travel complications from India mean Kerr won't return to her country in time to feature in the opening T20I."

On the other hand, Sophie will be taking part in the upcoming final match of the WPL 2024 for the RCB against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, for which she can't appear for New Zealand in the opening 20-over match against England.

NZC confirmed Kerr's availability in the squad for the second T20I match. The apex body also expects Sophie to return to her country soon after the end of the WPL 2024 final.

Meanwhile, batting allrounder Georgia Plimmer has been added to the New Zealand squad as a replacement.

While talking to the press, New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer said that they have made plans for all kinds of scenarios before facing England.

"We've known that this could be the case for some time now, so we've made plans for all scenarios and the positive is that it gives other players an opportunity to test themselves against a strong England side," Plimmer was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

"Georgia has been a regular part of our group for some time now and she'll be involved in the ODIs - so we have full confidence she can come in and contribute in the opening T20I," he added.

Suzie Bates will lead the New Zealand squad in the first T20I match in the absence of Amelia and Sophie.

New Zealand squad for first T20I vs England: Suzie Bates (C), Eden Carson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (Wk), Izzy Gaze (Wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu. (ANI)

