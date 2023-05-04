Tashkent, May 4 (PTI) Continuing their dominance, Indian archers stormed into the finals of the recurve and compound mixed pair sections in the ongoing Asia Cup Stage 2 World Ranking Tournament, here on Thursday.

Indian archers have thus made finals in all the 10 sections in the continental showpiece.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of SRH vs KKR T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

The second-seeded mixed pair duo of Mrinal Chauhan and Sangeeta, who got a bye into quarterfinals, defeated Hong Kong 6-0 (37-32, 34-33, 36-34) in straight sets before eliminating Uzbekistan 5-4 (36-37, 36-35, 39-36, 37-39) in the semifinals.

The Indian recurve mixed pair will take on their opponents from China in the gold medal clash on Friday.

Also Read | RR vs GT IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 48 in Jaipur.

In a small five-nation field in the compound mixed section, the duo of Abhishek Verma and Parneet Kaur pipped Iraq by a narrow 152-151 margin to move into the final.

The duo got a bye into the semifinals by virtue of topping the qualification round. Verma and Parneet will face Kazakhstan in the gold medal clash on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)