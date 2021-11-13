Turin [Italy], November 13 (ANI): The world number one Novak Djokovic is looking for a grand finish to a historic 2021 season, which saw him come within one match short of a Grand Slam.

The Serbian who clinched the year-end number one in the ATP Rankings for a record-breaking seventh time will be next seen in the 2021 ATP Finals Turin.

Djokovic, who is looking to equal Roger Federer's record of six end-of-season titles, will begin his ATP Finals on Monday against eighth seed Casper Ruud. He is coming to Turin after clinching the 86th tour-level title of his career in Paris. The top-seed is feeling fresher than in previous years, which may spell trouble for his rivals at the Pala Alpitour.

"I do feel fresher, because I haven't played as much as in previous years, in terms of tournaments," said Djokovic on Friday, ahead of the ATP Finals' start on Sunday, as per nittoatpfinals.com. "I did have a lot of exhausting events, particularly in the Grand Slams, not just physically, but also mentally and emotionally."

"[This year has been] unlike any other than I have had so far, because of the pressure of the achievement and the historical achievement. It did take a lot out of me. I felt like I needed a break in order to rejuvenate and get ready for the end of the season," he added.

Djokovic was drawn with Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud in his group at the November 14-21 tournament in Turin.

Djokovic has compiled a 48-6 match record this season, including five tour-level titles. He went 27-1 in major championships, with titles at the Australian Open (d. Medvedev), Roland Garros (d. Tsitsipas) and Wimbledon (d. Berrettini). Daniil Medvedev stopped the 34-year-old in the US Open final from becoming the first player to complete the Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969. (ANI)

