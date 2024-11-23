Sports News | Australia Bundled out for 104 as India Take 46-run First-innings Lead

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah completed his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests as Australia were bundled out for 104 at lunch, losing the remaining three wickets in the morning session on Day 2 to give India a handy 46-run first-innings lead in the opening match here on Saturday.

Agency News PTI| Nov 23, 2024 10:01 AM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Australia Bundled out for 104 as India Take 46-run First-innings Lead

Perth, Nov 23 (PTI) Pacer Jasprit Bumrah completed his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests as Australia were bundled out for 104 at lunch, losing the remaining three wickets in the morning session on Day 2 to give India a handy 46-run first-innings lead in the opening match here on Saturday.

For India, captain Jasprit Bumrah (5/30) was the pick of the bowlers while Mohammed Siraj (2/20) and debutant Harshit Rana (3/48) also chipped in.

Also Read | Bundesliga 2024-25: Harry Kane Shines as Bayern Munich Down Augsburg to Hold Top Position in League Standings.

It was a abject surrender from Australia, who could add just 37 runs to their overnight score of 67/7, thanks chiefly to tail-ender Mitchell Starc (26), who emerged the highest scorer for his side

Bumrah struck the first blow on Saturday, dismissing keeper-batter Alex Carey (21) off the first ball of his over as the Australian could add just two runs to his overnight score.

Also Read | Formula 1: Mercedes Have Failed Lewis Hamilton, Admits Toto Wolff As He Explains Comment On ‘Shelf-Life’ Ahead of Las Vegas GP 2024.

India were all out for 150 from 49.4 overs at the stroke of tea on Friday.

Brief Scores:

India: 150 all out in 49.4 overs vs Australia: 104 all out in 51.2 overs (Alex Carey 21, Mitchell Starc 26; Jasprit Bumrah 5/30, Harshit Rana 3/48, Mohammed Siraj 2/20).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

in_section">

Sports News | Australia Bundled out for 104 as India Take 46-run First-innings Lead

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah completed his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests as Australia were bundled out for 104 at lunch, losing the remaining three wickets in the morning session on Day 2 to give India a handy 46-run first-innings lead in the opening match here on Saturday.

Agency News PTI| Nov 23, 2024 10:01 AM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Australia Bundled out for 104 as India Take 46-run First-innings Lead

Perth, Nov 23 (PTI) Pacer Jasprit Bumrah completed his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests as Australia were bundled out for 104 at lunch, losing the remaining three wickets in the morning session on Day 2 to give India a handy 46-run first-innings lead in the opening match here on Saturday.

For India, captain Jasprit Bumrah (5/30) was the pick of the bowlers while Mohammed Siraj (2/20) and debutant Harshit Rana (3/48) also chipped in.

Also Read | Bundesliga 2024-25: Harry Kane Shines as Bayern Munich Down Augsburg to Hold Top Position in League Standings.

It was a abject surrender from Australia, who could add just 37 runs to their overnight score of 67/7, thanks chiefly to tail-ender Mitchell Starc (26), who emerged the highest scorer for his side

Bumrah struck the first blow on Saturday, dismissing keeper-batter Alex Carey (21) off the first ball of his over as the Australian could add just two runs to his overnight score.

Also Read | Formula 1: Mercedes Have Failed Lewis Hamilton, Admits Toto Wolff As He Explains Comment On ‘Shelf-Life’ Ahead of Las Vegas GP 2024.

India were all out for 150 from 49.4 overs at the stroke of tea on Friday.

Brief Scores:

India: 150 all out in 49.4 overs vs Australia: 104 all out in 51.2 overs (Alex Carey 21, Mitchell Starc 26; Jasprit Bumrah 5/30, Harshit Rana 3/48, Mohammed Siraj 2/20).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel