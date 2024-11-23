Sports News | Australia Bundled out for 104 as India Take 46-run First-innings Lead

Perth, Nov 23 (PTI) Pacer Jasprit Bumrah completed his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests as Australia were bundled out for 104 at lunch, losing the remaining three wickets in the morning session on Day 2 to give India a handy 46-run first-innings lead in the opening match here on Saturday.

For India, captain Jasprit Bumrah (5/30) was the pick of the bowlers while Mohammed Siraj (2/20) and debutant Harshit Rana (3/48) also chipped in.

Also Read | Bundesliga 2024-25: Harry Kane Shines as Bayern Munich Down Augsburg to Hold Top Position in League Standings.

It was a abject surrender from Australia, who could add just 37 runs to their overnight score of 67/7, thanks chiefly to tail-ender Mitchell Starc (26), who emerged the highest scorer for his side

Bumrah struck the first blow on Saturday, dismissing keeper-batter Alex Carey (21) off the first ball of his over as the Australian could add just two runs to his overnight score.

Also Read | Formula 1: Mercedes Have Failed Lewis Hamilton, Admits Toto Wolff As He Explains Comment On ‘Shelf-Life’ Ahead of Las Vegas GP 2024.

India were all out for 150 from 49.4 overs at the stroke of tea on Friday.

Brief Scores:

India: 150 all out in 49.4 overs vs Australia: 104 all out in 51.2 overs (Alex Carey 21, Mitchell Starc 26; Jasprit Bumrah 5/30, Harshit Rana 3/48, Mohammed Siraj 2/20).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)