Brisbane [Australia], December 4 (ANI): Australia have left out veteran spinner Nathan Lyon in favour of an all-out pace attack for the second Ashes Test against England in Brisbane on Thursday.

The Aussies made two changes to the side that won in Perth, with Michael Neser replacing Lyon and Josh Inglis replacing injured opener Usman Khawaja.

Travis Head will open the batting in Australia's innings, though the hosts bowl first with England's Ben Stokes winning the toss, as per the ICC website.

Pat Cummins, who was touted for a potential return for the match, remains out through injury. Fast bowler Neser has seven Test wickets across his two Test appearances thus far, squeezing Lyon out of the side, who misses just the second home Test match since his debut in 2011.

Neser joins Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett, as well as all-rounder Cameron Green.

Khawaja, meanwhile, battled back spasms during the opening Test of the five-game ICC World Test Championship series, and the Aussies confirmed on Tuesday that the 39-year-old would miss the second Test that commences in Brisbane.

Inglis, who was born in England before moving to Australia in his teens, wins a recall to the XI and the hard-hitting right-hander will make his fourth Test appearance in the day-night contest at the Gabba.

Australia XI: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett. (ANI)

