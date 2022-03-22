Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 22 (PTI) Steeplechaser Avinash Sable and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur are expected to hog the limelight as they return to competition in the Indian Grand Prix 2 at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium here on Wednesday.

Sable set the men's 3000m steeplechase national record of 8:18.12 during last year's Olympics while Kaur was the only woman to make it to the final of her event in the Tokyo Games.

Kaur had finished sixth in the finals with a best throw of 63.70m after being only one of the two competitors who breached the automatic qualification mark of 64m in the qualifying round.

There will also be much attention on Jisna Mathew and VK Vismaya who return to women's 400m competition after a long gap. The two quartermilers, part of relay teams that have won medals in the Asian Championships, will seek to strike form to keep them in the hunt for berths in the relay squads for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games later this year.

Priya Mohan whose 52.59 second run in the Inter-University Championships in Bhubaneshwar last month and 52.91 second effort in the Indian Grand Prix 1 here on March 13 make the only sub 53-second woman quarter-miler in the past couple of years. She will look to showcase consistency and form in a high quality field.

A look at the men's 400m hurdles line-up suggests that it could be a very competitive race, with the likes of Tokyo Olympian MP Jabir, national record holder Ayyasamy Dharun and T Santhosh Kumar capable of challenging and motivating one another to deliver quality performances.

Similarly, the men's triple jump event features four of the five athletes who went past the 16m mark in the National Open Jumps Competition here on March 1.

Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and sprinter Dutee Chand, who competed in the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Belgrade last week, have also entered in their respective events.

Though they are drawn in different 100m races, Dhanalakshmi Sekhar and Dutee Chand could add another chapter to their evolving on-track rivalry. Tamil Nadu's Dhanalakshmi won the Federation Cup and National Inter-State Championships last year while Olympian Dutee finished second and third respectively in the two competitions they squared up in.

As many as 126 athletes, including 40 women, will compete in 16 events on the Grand Prix 2 schedule.

