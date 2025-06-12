Sports News | BCCI Likely to Hold Apex Council Meeting on June 14; IPL Victory Celebrations Norms on Agenda

    New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): In the wake of the tragic stampede in Bengaluru earlier this month, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to hold an apex council meeting on June 14 in order to discuss the new norms for the celebrations for the teams following their title triumph in their respective competition.

    The incident occurred when thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite players ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL victory celebrations.

    "BCCI will call an apex council meeting on June 14 to discuss the IPL celebration and formulate new norms. The meeting could be held virtually," a BCCI Source told ANI.

    Eleven people were killed and dozens injured in a stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium as a huge crowd of nearly 3 lakh people had gathered to witness the victory celebration of RCB for winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

    The Karnataka Police have also filed an FIR against the Karnataka Cricket Board Administrative Committee, RCB, among others, in connection with the stampede incident.

    CM Siddaramaiah also expressed his deep sorrow over the incident.

    "A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured. Eleven people died and 33 were injured in the stampede. This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident."

    RCB finally ended an 18-year wait for the coveted IPL trophy, defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets in the finals of IPL 2025, held on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Latestly whatsapp channel