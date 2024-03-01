Dubai, Mar 1 (PTI) India's Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Hasse could not cross the semi-final hurdle in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, losing in straight sets to Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek here on Friday.

Bhambri, who had made his first men's doubles semifinals of the ATP 500 tour along with Hasse on Thursday, were beaten by Croatia's Dodig and the USA's Krajicek 6-3 7-6 (2).

Also Read | Jude Bellingham Will Play Against Valencia After Recovering from Ankle Sprain, Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Confirms.

Bhambri and Hasse, who came through the qualifying round to earn a spot in the main draw, lost in one hour and 20 minutes.

The Indo-Dutch pair committed a string of unforced errors at crucial junctures, while their higher-ranked opponents' potent first serve saw them win the first set with ease.

Also Read | WPL 2024: Shafali Verma Reveals 'Slight Adjustment in Mindset’ As Key Factor Behind Consecutive Half-Centuries For Delhi Capitals.

Though Yuki and Hasse fought tooth and nail against Dodig (world No. 7 in doubles) and Krajicek (No.3) in the second set, the rivals were too good for them on the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)