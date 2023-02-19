Doha, Feb 19 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar was headed for a top-10 finish at the USD 2.5 million International Series Qatar when he crashed with a triple bogey and a bogey in his last five holes to drop to tied 22nd here on Sunday.

Despite the triple on the Par-4 14th, the Indian finished with 73 in very windy conditions.

Bhullar was 2-under through the first 13 holes and well placed inside top-10 and even looked good for top-5 finish.

Rashid Khan (71) and Karandeep Kochhar (72) were tied 35th, as Shiv Kapur (73) was tied 51st. Veteran Jeev Milkha Singh (74) was 64th and Jyoti Randhawa (76) was 69th.

American Andrew Ogletree became the first player to win two International Series events when he recorded a convincing victory. The impressive 24-year-old from Mississippi closed with a one-over-par 73 to finish on seven under and win by three shots over Thailand's Gunn Charoenkul, who fired a 68, helped by an eagle on the par-five 18th.

Thailand's Suradit Yongcharoenchai finished one shot back in third following a 72, while his compatriot Phachara Khongwatmai returned a 67 to claim fourth, another stroke behind.

Ogletree, who won the International Series Egypt in November now has two wins in just nine starts on the Asian Tour. He started the day with a five-shot lead and was never really challenged.

The next event on the Asian Tour is the New Zealand Open presented by SKY SPORT, which will be played at Millbrook Resort from March 2 to 5.

