New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) chief mentor David Hussey said that he has enjoyed playing with Brendon McCullum and expressed excitement on working again with the KKR coach.

His remarks came after it was confirmed that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence on September 19 in the UAE.

The postponement of this year's Men's T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) provided the much-needed window to stage the IPL 2020.

Hussey, who along with McCullum played for KKR in the inaugural edition of IPL shared a throwback picture with the former New Zealander and said he has always enjoyed playing with him.

"Enjoyed playing with @Bazmccullum and can't wait to hopefully get working with him and @KKRiders soon," Hussey tweeted.

McCullum, who holds the record of smashing the first IPL century reciprocated Hussey's thoughts.

"Likewise D Huss!!! See you soon brother," McCullum, tweeted.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 with the final of the tournament scheduled for November 8.

Scheduling of the IPL 2020 edition, the training camp for players, and discussion over the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) are among the topics which will be discussed in the upcoming IPL Governing Council meeting. (ANI)

