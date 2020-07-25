Napoli vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in IST: Napoli will hope for a return back into winning ways they host Sassuolo in their next Serie A 2019-20 match at home in Naples. Gennaro Gattuso’s men were beaten 1-2 by Parma in their last game and have won only twice in their last five games and with matches against Inter and Lazio coming next, Napoli will hope to win this match. Sassuolo lost 1-2 to AC Milan in their last game, their first defeat in eight league matches, in which they drew against Juventus and Inter Milan and beat Lazio. Geona vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST.

Sassuolo last defeat was to Atalanta in their first match post the season resumption before they went on an unbeaten run of eight matches – winning four and drawing the other – ahead of the Milan loss. Midfielder Mehdi Bourabia, who saw a red in the Milan defeat, is suspended while Jeremie Boga could miss out with an injury. For Napoli, Arkadiusz Milik will most likely return after his one-match ban.

When is Napoli vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Napoli vs Sassuolo match will be played at the San Paolo Stadium on July 26, 2020 (Saturday midnight). The match is scheduled to start at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Napoli vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match on TV?

Live telecast of Napoli vs Sassuolo match will be available on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2019-20 in India. Fans should tune into either Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to watch the game live on television.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Napoli vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Live-action of the Serie A 2019-20 will also be available on online platforms. SonyLIV, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the match online for its fans in India.

Sassuolo are ranked eighth in the team standings with 48 points from 35 matches. Napoli are a position above with eight points more from the same number of games. Both sides will remain at the same position irrespective of a result.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2020 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).