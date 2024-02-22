California [US], February 22 (ANI): The World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz recently provided an updates on the ankle injury that he sustained during his first-round match against Thiago Monteiro at the Rio Open.

The Spaniard also informed his fans on his social media platforms that he anticipates being well enough to defend his championship at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells the following month.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the 20-year-old revealed that he had an MRI on his ankle. He will be sidelined from the tennis court for several days due to a Grade II lateral strain, which was diagnosed after talks with his physician and physiotherapist.

"I just had an MRI on my ankle after yesterday's injury. After the meeting with my doctor @drlopezmartinez and my physiotherapists @juanjo_moreno_m and @sergiokine the diagnosis is a grade II lateral sprain," the former World No. 1 wrote on X.

In a post, he also announced his availability for the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

"I have a sprain that will keep me out for a few days! See you in Las Vegas and Indian Wells!" he added.

Two points into his Rio de Janeiro debut against Monteiro on Tuesday night, Alcaraz injured his right ankle and had to retire after two games.

After returning service in the Ad court, Alcaraz was only two points into his night encounter against Monteiro when Brazilian moved back in behind him. In an attempt to stop his momentum, the Spaniard planted his right foot, but his ankle rolled severely, causing him to land on his back.

The World No. 2 returned to his bench with the assistance of Monteiro, where ATP physio Alejandro Resnicoff securely strapped his ankle.

After coming back onto the court, he broke the Brazilian to take a one-zero lead. However, his range of motion was restricted, and he gave up after losing the following game.

As the current Indian Wells champion, Alcaraz is defending 1000 points and will face a challenge from Jannik Sinner for the World No. 2 ranking. (ANI)

