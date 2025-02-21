New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Jarmanpreet Singh faced a major setback in 2015 when, at the age of 19, he failed a doping test as a result of back pain medicine given by his doctor. This was followed by a two-year ban for the then-junior Hockey player. However, not letting this setback distance him from the sport, Jarman continued to work hard and successfully made a comeback.

"It was a very bad phase of my life. But now, when it has passed and I have been bestowed with success by god, I take that incident positively. Only challenging times help you learn in life. My family was there to support me. Two years might seem a short period, but it was a long time for me. I was told by my family to not leave Hockey and continue playing after the ban was over," said the Amritsar-born Hockey player at the House of Glory podcast.

"My younger brother, who used to play Hockey in Jalandhar at that time, helped me train during those 2 years because you are not allowed to play at all during the ban. But I kept training with my brother and his friends," he added.

Through his 'never give up' attitude, Jarman not only found his way back to Hockey but was also a part of the Indian Hockey Team that won the gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games and a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His achievements and contributions were recognized by the Indian government as he emerged as one of the winners of the 2024 Arjuna Award.

Sharing the secret behind his attitude, Jarman said, "When people start doubting your intentions, you feel an urge to prove yourself right. So, when you set a target for yourself, you never give up. Even when you fall, you stand up again and strive to achieve your goal. So, it is important to have a target in life while also staying patient. Patience is a very important part of life, especially for sportsmen. Hence, patience and hard work both are the key to success."

The 28-year-old also lauded Hockey India's recently concluded initiative, Hockey India League, which returned to stadiums after 7 years of halt and featured many international and national stars.

"Hockey India league is a great step by Hockey India because a lot of new players are getting the chance to play in the tournament. The junior players are getting the opportunity to feature in the playing XI alongside senior players, which makes it a great opportunity for them. Senior players, on the other hand, get to know about other international teams and their players' thinking," Jarman concluded. (ANI)

