Leh (Ladakh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Changthang Shans recorded a 10-0 win over Shakar Chiktan Royals on day nine of the Ice Hockey League Season 3 at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, according to a release.

Organised in partnership with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh, the day also featured an 11-2 win for Kangs Sing in the final game. Sham Wolves opened the day with a victory, while Humas Warriors secured a win later in the schedule.

Sham Wolves opened the day with a 9-2 win over Maryul Spawo, led by hat-tricks from Captain Stanzin Chosphel and Jigmet Chotar. Chosphel broke the deadlock late in the first period with a drag shot, then added two more with a drag shot and a tap-in.

Chotar struck three times in the third period, completing his hat-trick with drag flicks. Lobzang Rangdol and Nawang Namgail added tap-ins, while Nima Dorjey scored with a drag shot to take the Wolves to nine. Maryul Spawo replied through the Stanzin duo, Stanzin Stanba with a tap-in in the second period, and Stanzin Tundup with a drag-shot finish in the closing seconds. Still, Sham Wolves stayed in control to seal the result.

Changthang Shans registered a comprehensive win 10-0 over Shakar Chiktan Royals. Rigzen Namgyal set the pace with a sliding tap-in in the opening minute, followed by Thinley Dorjey's tap-in.

The Shans continued to build through Rigzen Chosphel's close-range finish and Stanzin Jambal's well-timed goal in the second period. Padma Namgyal and Chamba Tsetan scored twice each to keep the score moving, while Tashi Sangdup added a tap-in before Tsewang Gyaltson rounded off the scoring to seal the 10-0 result.

Humas Warriors beat United Nubra 6-1 in the next game, doing most of the damage through the first two periods before closing it out with a controlled third. Mohd Issa opened the scoring in the latter half of the first period, and Waseem Bilal doubled the lead within the next minute.

Bilal added his second with a sharp wrist shot, before Sahid Shabir finished with a backhand tap-in and Sajjad Hussain converted a simple tap-in to extend the advantage. Rashid Hassanain added another before the midway point of the game. United Nubra got on the board through Tashi Chotak's wrist shot, but both sides tightened up defensively in the third period, with no further scoring as the Warriors sealed the 6-1 win.

Kangs Sing closed the day with an 11-2 win over Kharu Falcons, stacking goals across all three periods. Mushtaque Ahmad Giri opened the scoring in the first minute and went on to complete a hat-trick. Stanzin Phuntsog and Captain Karma Rigyal Stein added wrist-shot finishes to push Kangs into early control.

The second period turned into a decisive surge, with Tsewang Nurboo and Dorje Gyaltsan scoring with flick shots, followed by Giri's backhand flick and a slapshot, and Amir Din converting a tap-in as Kangs piled up eight goals in the frame.

In the third, Wangail added his second with a drag shot, Wangchen scored with another drag shot, and Phuntsog struck once more, his second and the final goal, from a drag shot, to take Kangs to 11. Kharu's two goals came through Jigmat Choster and Rigzin Punchok, who scored with tap-ins in the first and second periods. (ANI)

