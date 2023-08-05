Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI) Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC have signed Brazilian attacking midfielder and former skipper Rafael Crivellaro ahead of the 2023-24 Indian Super League season, the club said on Saturday.

The 34-year-old joined the Marina Machans after spending the latter half of the 2022-23 season at Jamshedpur FC where he registered two goals and four assists in 13 matches across all competitions.

This included an impressive outing in the Super Cup with two goals and as many assists in three games.

"I'm very proud to put on the blue jersey once again and also excited to be reunited with Owen Coyle. I'm very aware of the challenge that's ahead of me and I will give my everything to give the fans what they deserve," Crivellaro said.

Chennaiyin had earlier roped in Australian Jordan Murray and Scotland's Connor Shields as the club's first two international signings ahead of the upcoming season.

Crivellaro, who captained the two-time Hero ISL champions in 2020-21, is a popular name amongst Indian football fans. He played a crucial role in Chennaiyin's runners-up finish in 2019-20 with seven goals and eight assists.

