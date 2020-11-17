Chennai, November 17: Tamil Nadu's Abhishek outplayed Srinivas Naidu by four frames to nil in an opening round match of the Ajay Rastogi Memorial All India Open Snooker Championship 2020 here on Tuesday. Abhishek brooked no resistance from his opponent and sailed into the second round with ease.

In another match, Naseer (QBC) held his nerve to edge out Radhesh (YMCA) in a close contest by four frames to three. It was a ding-dong battle till the last red on the table and Naseer held firm to claim victory. Also Read | Jos Buttler's Daughter Georgia Rose Interrupts England Cricketer's Online Interview (Watch Viral Video).

The tournament featuring some top players from across the country including Petroleum Sports Promotion Board's Laxman Rawat and former Asian Games gold medalist Rafath Habib (Southern Railway) is being played as per COVID-19 guidelines.

