New Delhi, Apr 20: Delhi Capitals bowled out Kolkata Knight Riders for 127 in their Indian Premier League game here on Thursday. DC bowlers were on their mark after skipper David Warner decided to bowl first. Ishant Sharma (2/19), Anrich Nortje (2/20), Axar Patel (2/13) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/15) took two wickets each For KKR. Prithvi Shaw and Anukul Roy Introduced As Impact Players in DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Match; Injured Ishant Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer Replaced.

Jason Roy was the top scorer as the opener laboured to 43 off 39 balls. Andre Russell played a useful unbeaten 38-run cameo towards the end to take his side over the 120-run mark.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 127 all out in 20 overs (Jason Roy 43, Andre Russell 38 not out; Axar Patel 2/13).

