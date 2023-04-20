Some early impact players subs used by both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, both due to adverse situations. KKR are on a landslide in terms of their wickets and had to slip in one extra batter in the form of Anukul Roy. While Ishant Sharma hobbled off after his short spell and was replaced by Prithvi Shaw.

Prithvi Shaw Introduced As Impact Players in DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Match

Anukul Roy Introduced As Impact Players in DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)