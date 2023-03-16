Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to field against Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at the Brabourne Stadium here on Thursday.

The team made just one change in the side, bringing in Poonam Yadav in place of Tara Norris.

Gujarat Giants made two changes, bringing in Laura Wolvaardt and Ashwani Kumari in place of Meghana and Annabel. Their skipper Sneh Rana said, Laura and Sophia Dunkley will open the batting.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma (w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari.

